DRO Endure Long Sleeve Tee

by DRO

$45.00MSRP

About this product

DRO Endure Mens White Long Sleeve Shirt has large graphic on the back, Sleeve art and a small graphic on the front. Relaxed fit Crew neck, longer body, cuffed sleeves, split detail at sides, slight drop at back Heavy weight, 5.9 oz/yd2, 20-singles 100% carded cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle bottom hem, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage Mens fit but perfect for male and female

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.