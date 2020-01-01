 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. DRO Grey El Rey Tee Shirt

DRO Grey El Rey Tee Shirt

by DRO

Write a review
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO Grey El Rey Tee Shirt
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO Grey El Rey Tee Shirt

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

DRO El Rey, grey mens t-shirt is decorated with black El Rey influenced artwork on back of the garment as well as the front left chest. Relaxed fit Crew neck Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles 100% combed cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage Mens fit but perfect for male and female.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.