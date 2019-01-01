 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  DRO Weed Dad Hat - Light Gray

DRO Weed Dad Hat - Light Gray

by DRO

$28.00MSRP

About this product

Dad hat with DRO logo embroidered on front. This dope weed inspired dad hat is a great addition to your marijuana clothing collection. Approved by stoners worldwide. 100% cotton. One Size Fits All. Pimps Up Ho's Down. This hat is 420 friendly.

About this brand

We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.