About this product
DRO Loose Lips Sink Ships Rain Jacket is made of light water-resistant material. The Jacket has large print on the backside, on both sleeves and on the front chest. DRO Woven labels attached on the hood and the lower hem. Pimps Up. Hoes Down. Perfect for those grey Spring, Summer and Fall days.
About this strain
Gucci OG
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.