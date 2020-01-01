About this product
When you hustle heavy... Stay warm while collecting bread this tax season in our super soft heavyweight pullover hoodie. Featuring our iconic logo with reflective ink that you can only see in headlights or flash photos. Raised Delta 9 print on the sleeve. Ultra Soft Poly/Cotton blend.
About this strain
Gucci OG
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.