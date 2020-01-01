About this product
DRO Navy Dad Hat with loden dro logo on the front. Classic Flex Fit/Yupoong Dad Hat. This lid features our iconic dro logo on the front. Antique brass buckle closure. Matching undervisor. Unstructured for classic, elegant style.
Pura Vida
A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.