About this product
DRO Peace Pot & Microdot t-shirt has a large colorful print on the front of the garment. Relaxed fit Crew neck Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles 100% combed cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage Perfect for any cannabis connoisseur
About this strain
Gucci OG
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.