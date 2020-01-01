About this product
DRO Somos Pocos Pero Locos long sleeve weed shirt has large graphic on the backside with a smaller decoration on the front left chest panel. Relaxed fit Crew neck, longer body, cuffed sleeves, split detail at sides, slight drop at back Heavy weight, 5.9 oz/yd2, 20-singles 100% carded cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle bottom hem, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage
About this strain
Pura Vida
A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.