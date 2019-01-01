About this product
This is a 10oz (330gm) Poly/Cotton blend 3-end fleece that is meant to keep you warm. The DRO mid-weight weed pullover fleece is decorated with a DRO logo on chest and one on the back neck area. The infamous Delta9 logo on the right sleeve printed with a slightly raised ink for some added pimp juice. Excellent addition to your marijuana clothing collection. Stoner Approved and 420 Friendly.
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.