 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hoodies
  5. DRO Staple Weed Pullover - Mint

DRO Staple Weed Pullover - Mint

by DRO

Write a review
DRO Apparel Hoodies DRO Staple Weed Pullover - Mint

$65.00MSRP

About this product

This is a 10oz (330gm) Poly/Cotton blend 3-end fleece that is meant to keep you warm. The DRO mid-weight weed pullover fleece is decorated with a DRO logo on chest and one on the back neck area. The infamous Delta9 logo on the right sleeve printed with a slightly raised ink for some added pimp juice. Excellent addition to your marijuana clothing collection. Stoner Approved and 420 Friendly.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.