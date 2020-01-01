MCrc Team Cooling Towel
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
DRO Men's Tunnel Runner Camo Jogger Pant is made with 8.5oz 3-end Fleece in a relaxed fit. We use premium ring-spun cotton to achieve a smooth fabric. Completed with our quality construction, elastic waistband with orange shoestring drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, back pocket, jersey lined hand pockets, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs in a relaxed fit. Undermine the System
Be the first to review this product.
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.