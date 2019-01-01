About this product

DRO Windbreaker is 100% water resistant and hater proof. DRO logo printed on front and RISKTAKER across the backside. Soft to the touch, versatile, and great for layering. This dope rain jacket is a great addition to your weed clothing collection! Stoner approved and 420 friendly. 82 Gm 100% polyester lightweight water resistant fabric Matte finish eyelets and zippers Fine mesh hood liner Three panel hood Scuba neck Welt pockets with mesh pocket bags Tightening toggle at waistband Elastic cuffs Locker loop in center back