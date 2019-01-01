About this product
This awesome wool weed inspired snapback hat is great for the cold seasons. Its decorated with a DRO logo embroidered in 3D on the front crown of the hat and a smaller logo on the side. This gray wool hat is a great addition to your marijuana clothing collection! One size fits all, its 420 friendly and stoner approved.
About this brand
DRO
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.