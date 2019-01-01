 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. AWAKE Herbal Blend Tin

AWAKE Herbal Blend Tin

by DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

$10.00MSRP

AWAKE is crafted to support states of alertness and high energy. Give yourself a potent WAKE UP call without the “coffee crash”. AWAKE is a nourishing coffee alternative and overall tonic to keep you going and the toxins out. Choose AWAKE as your desired state and enjoy! RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 244°F to 304°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES -Coffee Alternative, -Smoking cessation aid -Blood tonic -Nourishing dietary supplement TRADITIONAL AND CLINICAL BENEFITS: Gotu Kola -centella asiatica-* Strengthens the adrenal glands and cleanses the blood aiding in memory. Yerba Mate -ilex paraguariensis- Used by the ancient Indians of Brazil and Paraguay, taken as a daily stimulant known to enhance memory, increase energy and stimulate health. Nettles -urtica dioica- Innumerable health benefits including stimulating the lymph system to boost immunity. Safflower -carthamus tinctorius-* Helps in invigorate the blood and release stagnation. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Reduces the amount of mucus that is produced by the body due to its expectorant and anti-bacterial properties.

Hawaiian Sativa

Hawaiian Sativa

Hawaiian Sativa is a pure sativa strain that heads straight to the head with little to no body effects for some consumers. The head effects might be a little intense for new consumers or those looking for more calming effects. Hawaiian Sativa has also earned the nickname “banana pot,” not because of its tropical heritage, but because it grows long, curved flowers that resemble the fruit. These “banana buds” actually smell and taste more like citrus, but their added length provides plenty of room for sticky resin, making this a potent strain with high THC levels. Since its effects are so active, this strain is popular for daytime consumption and has shown effectiveness as a treatment for glaucoma patients. As a true sativa, Hawaiian Sativa plants grow tall and take a full 12 weeks to flower, but the rewards are plentiful for the patient grower.

DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!