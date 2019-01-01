About this product
AWAKE is crafted to support states of alertness and high energy. Give yourself a potent WAKE UP call without the “coffee crash”. AWAKE is a nourishing coffee alternative and overall tonic to keep you going and the toxins out. Choose AWAKE as your desired state and enjoy! RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 244°F to 304°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES -Coffee Alternative, -Smoking cessation aid -Blood tonic -Nourishing dietary supplement TRADITIONAL AND CLINICAL BENEFITS: Gotu Kola -centella asiatica-* Strengthens the adrenal glands and cleanses the blood aiding in memory. Yerba Mate -ilex paraguariensis- Used by the ancient Indians of Brazil and Paraguay, taken as a daily stimulant known to enhance memory, increase energy and stimulate health. Nettles -urtica dioica- Innumerable health benefits including stimulating the lymph system to boost immunity. Safflower -carthamus tinctorius-* Helps in invigorate the blood and release stagnation. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Reduces the amount of mucus that is produced by the body due to its expectorant and anti-bacterial properties.
About this strain
Hawaiian Sativa
Hawaiian Sativa is a pure sativa strain that heads straight to the head with little to no body effects for some consumers. The head effects might be a little intense for new consumers or those looking for more calming effects. Hawaiian Sativa has also earned the nickname “banana pot,” not because of its tropical heritage, but because it grows long, curved flowers that resemble the fruit. These “banana buds” actually smell and taste more like citrus, but their added length provides plenty of room for sticky resin, making this a potent strain with high THC levels. Since its effects are so active, this strain is popular for daytime consumption and has shown effectiveness as a treatment for glaucoma patients. As a true sativa, Hawaiian Sativa plants grow tall and take a full 12 weeks to flower, but the rewards are plentiful for the patient grower.