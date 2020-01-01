CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
$14.99
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
CALM supports states of alert calmness. When overwhelmed, CALM your nerves with an herbal blend meant to ease anxiety without the side effects of prescription sedatives. Empower yourself with the power of plants. Engage your CALM state of mind and enjoy. INTENDED USES: -Medium strength sedative -Smoking cessation aid -Mood enhancer -Mild sleep aid -Combined with RELAX or SLEEP blends RECOMMENDED USAGE: Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea / Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath / Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 258°F to 303°F / Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Damiana -turnera diffusa- Long hailed as an aphrodisiac, has also been promoted as a euphoria-inducing substance by the native peoples of Mexico. Catnip -nepeta cataria-* Artifacts from Europe to China suggest it’s medicinal use as a sedative for over 2,000 years reducing stress. Skullcap -scutellaria Llaterifolia-* Relieves states of nervous tension while renewing and invigorating the central nervous system. Lavender -lavandula officinalis- Effective in clearing depression and stress related headaches. Also known as a natural sleep inducer. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- An age-old healing agent used by Native Greeks and Native Americans, amongst others. It’s effect is calming and can be used as a sleep aid.
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.