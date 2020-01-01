CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
CENTER supports energizing states of mindfulness and heart rejuvenation. Intentionally engage balance and self control to get you through difficult days. Quickly attain harmony between your thoughts and your emotions so you can enjoy this journey call life. RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 313°F to 328°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Purifying smudge -Smoking cessation aid -Detox aid -Mood enhancer TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Sage -Salvia Officinalis- Used when a person faces a personal difficulty, specifically bad luck, as well as take away headaches, nosebleeds and sinus infections. Also renowned for energetic purification as a smudge. Cornflower -Centaurea Cyanus- In Greek mythology, Achilles' poisened wound was healed by applying cornflower plants since its rich in vitamin C and folic acid that helps detoxify the body. Energetic support for overcoming challenges. Red Clover -Trifolium Pratense- Assist the body in removing metabolic waste products along with it being filled with calcium, chromium, magnesium, niacin, phosphorus, potassium, thiamine, and vitamin C. Calendula -Calendula officinalis- Boost the healing rate of wounds and brings comfort to those who are nervous, prone to fear & gone through a profound shock or trauma to the nervous system. Mullein -Verbascum Thapsus- Mild sedative and amazing lung healing herb when used as tea or herbal smoking blend.
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.