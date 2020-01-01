About this product

FOCUS elevates you mental clarity and concentration. When there is so much to do and you don’t know where to begin. FOCUS herbal smokable tea counters ADHD symptoms without harmful side effects or addiction. Energize your mental FOCUS and rock on! RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 268°F to 326°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Counter mental fatiuge -Smoking cessation aid -Memory enhancer -Long term mental health TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Yerba Mate -ilex paraguariensis- Native to ancient subtropical South America, taken as a daily stimulant aiding against fatigue, nervous depression and pain, containing caffeine. Gingko -ginkgo biloba- Oldest living tree species with no known living plant relative. Increases circulation to the brain improving concentration and lowering memory deficits. Lmtd edition Fall Gold Ginkgo while supplies last. California Poppy -eschscholzia californica-* Native to U.S. & Mexico, counteracts depression, long-term mental & physical tiredness and treatment of behavioral disorders such as ADD & ADHD. Spearmint -mentha spicata-* Is an effective reliever of ailments such as minor headaches, nervous strain, fatigue and stress. Romans revered it for its ability to ‘stir up the mind’. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- An age old herbal remedy for respiratory problems, and long recognized as beneficial preventative treatment for asthma and related conditions.