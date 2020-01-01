 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

About this product

FOCUS elevates you mental clarity and concentration. When there is so much to do and you don’t know where to begin. FOCUS herbal smokable tea counters ADHD symptoms without harmful side effects or addiction. Energize your mental FOCUS and rock on! RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 268°F to 326°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Counter mental fatiuge -Smoking cessation aid -Memory enhancer -Long term mental health TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Yerba Mate -ilex paraguariensis- Native to ancient subtropical South America, taken as a daily stimulant aiding against fatigue, nervous depression and pain, containing caffeine. Gingko -ginkgo biloba- Oldest living tree species with no known living plant relative. Increases circulation to the brain improving concentration and lowering memory deficits. Lmtd edition Fall Gold Ginkgo while supplies last. California Poppy -eschscholzia californica-* Native to U.S. & Mexico, counteracts depression, long-term mental & physical tiredness and treatment of behavioral disorders such as ADD & ADHD. Spearmint -mentha spicata-* Is an effective reliever of ailments such as minor headaches, nervous strain, fatigue and stress. Romans revered it for its ability to ‘stir up the mind’. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- An age old herbal remedy for respiratory problems, and long recognized as beneficial preventative treatment for asthma and related conditions.

Purple Berry

Purple Berry

Purple Berry

Purple Berry is an indica-dominant strain that crosses genetics from Grandaddy Purple and Blueberry. It stays true to its colorful lineage and produces dense green flowers that are streaked with purples and blues, and sometimes pinks and oranges. Purple Berry gives off a sweet smell with just a hint of nuttiness; the taste follows suit with an overwhelmingly blueberry flavor. Though a strain with heavy effects, many consumers report that it is less sedative and allows for some mental alertness while providing a strong body buzz.

About this brand

DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!