HERS supports states of enhanced libido and conscious sensual expression. A woman’s body and sexuality are complex. Sexual desire follows an evolutionary cycle for creating life, where love and pleasure, and emotional impulses intertwine. Experience the power enhancing your desired state and enjoy. RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 321°F to 355°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Aphrodisiac -Smoking cessation aid -Mild nerve tonic -Spiritual meditation aid TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Jasmine -jasminum- Useful for spiritual sexuality as as opposed to physical lust. Hibiscus -hibiscus rosa sinensis- Incites passion and used to attract lovers. Traditionally worn by Hawaiian women to indicate the wearer’s availability for marriage. Kava Kava -piper methysticum- Ability to calm the nerves and reduce stress in both men and women which is one of the most common causes of poor libido and sexual dissatisfaction. Orange Peel -citrus sinensis- Its active ingredient helps fight off chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), which is one of the main complaints a busy woman has to sex… just too tired. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Has an innumerable amounts of benefits but also is mention in Love in the Time of Cholera, by Gabriel Garcia Marquez..one of my favorite love stories. =)