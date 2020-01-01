 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. HIS Herbal Blend

HIS Herbal Blend

by DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

Write a review
DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs Hemp CBD Bath & Body HIS Herbal Blend

$10.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

HIS herbal blend is crafted to support states of healthy, passionate, sexual expression. Statistically speaking, men crave more sex than women but statistics don’t address balancing lust with deep sensuality. Experience this love enhancing blend and enjoy with your soul-mate. RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 303°F to 337°F INTENDED USES: -Aphrodisiac -Smoking cessation aid -Calming Tonic -Mineral and dietary fiber supplement TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Bachelor’s Button -Centaurea Cyanus- In folklore, they were worn by young men in love, giving rise to its name. Damiana -Turnera Aphrodisiaca- Use to attract new love, as well as assistance with impotency for the Aztecs. Kava Kava -Piper methysticum- One of the most common causes of poor sexual performance is anxiety & tension, Kava Kava can calm the nerves and reduce stress. Cloves -Syzygium Aromaticum- High in vitamins, minerals and fiber, giving the blend a satisfying flavor. Mullein -Verbascum Thapsus- An amazing lung healing herb when used as tea or herbal smoking blend.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Love Potion #1

Love Potion #1

Love Potion #1 is a 70% sativa strain bred by Reeferman Seeds. G13 was crossed with a Santa Marta Colombian Gold, and crossed with the Colombian Gold again to achieve this skunky, lemon-flavored sativa hybrid.

About this brand

DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs Logo
DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!