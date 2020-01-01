About this product

HIS herbal blend is crafted to support states of healthy, passionate, sexual expression. Statistically speaking, men crave more sex than women but statistics don’t address balancing lust with deep sensuality. Experience this love enhancing blend and enjoy with your soul-mate. RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 303°F to 337°F INTENDED USES: -Aphrodisiac -Smoking cessation aid -Calming Tonic -Mineral and dietary fiber supplement TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Bachelor’s Button -Centaurea Cyanus- In folklore, they were worn by young men in love, giving rise to its name. Damiana -Turnera Aphrodisiaca- Use to attract new love, as well as assistance with impotency for the Aztecs. Kava Kava -Piper methysticum- One of the most common causes of poor sexual performance is anxiety & tension, Kava Kava can calm the nerves and reduce stress. Cloves -Syzygium Aromaticum- High in vitamins, minerals and fiber, giving the blend a satisfying flavor. Mullein -Verbascum Thapsus- An amazing lung healing herb when used as tea or herbal smoking blend.