About this product

MOON blend is crafted to support states of inward reflection and sensitivity. MOON is especially nourishing during meditation for both Men and Women. Synchronize your use of this blend with new and full moons and observe the way you feel. Women can also harmonize with the energy of her “moon cycle”. Enhance your MOON connection and enjoy. RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 296°F to 332°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Emotional sensitiviy -Smoking cessation aid -Dream enhancer -Nourishing dietary supplement TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Rose -rosa spp- Evokes the spirit of love in the mind and strengthens the heart. Mugwort -artemisia vulgaris-* Has an affinity for the female reproductive system as well as the pineal gland. Safflower -carthamus tinctorius-* Alleviates pain, particularly menstrual, by increasing circulation and stimulating the heart. Raspberry Leaf -rubus idaeus- Used as medicine for centuries, providing high levels of vitamins and other nutrients. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Mildly euphoric properties, used as a Tobacco alternative by Native Americans.