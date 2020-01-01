 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

QUIT is carefully crafted to gently eliminate nicotine withdrawal with no addictive side effects. Time to kick your bad romance with nicotine! Quit enhances mood, concentration, counters nicotine withdrawal and relieves respiratory strain. Reduce tobacco use or QUIT commercial cigarettes and it’s dangers for good. RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 275°F to 307°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll -Use QUIT unmixed for strong nicotine cravings -Mix QUIT with other blends for milder nicotine cravings -Use other blends without QUIT to phase out your addiction INTENDED USES: -Smoking cessation aid -Mood enhancer -Brain tonic -Relieves respiratory strain TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL USES: Lobelia -lobelia inflata-* Contains a chemical called lobeline which acts like nicotine, when used carefullu it can fool the body into thinking it has nicotine in the system, and help stave off cravings for cigarettes. Coltsfoot -tussilago farfara- Used for more than 2,000 years as a treatment for throat and lung ailments, including bronchitis, asthma, and chronic cough. Gotu Kola -centella asiatica- Improves mental clarity, allowing you to stick to your “guns”. California Poppy -eschscholzia californica- One of the main reasons people smoke is to reduce tension, that is where Calfornia poppy comes in as a sedative & hypnotic along with a mild Euphoric effect. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Historically the roots or dried leaves are smoked by natives around the world to treat asthma. Spearmint -Mentha spicata- This is the chief essential oil in menthol that is packed with numerous vitamins, antioxidants and phyto-nutrients. Add this option if you like Menthol commercial cigarettes or are using this blend as a tea for a nice flavor.

American Dream by Sensi Seeds is an indica-dominant strain that blends Afghan Skunk with Jamaican and Hawaiian genetics. Its name is charged with meaning, mainly in that this indica represents “honest toil, personal improvement, and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor,” as Sensi Seeds puts it. Earthy and skunky in flavor, American Dream helps you pursue happiness with balanced uplifting, social effects appropriate for day or evening use. 

DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!