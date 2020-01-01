 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RELAX Herbal Blends Tin

by DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

$10.00MSRP

About this product

RELAX is crafted to support states of deep relaxation. Sometimes your mind has shut down from a hectic day but your physical body still needs a “slow me down”. RELAX helps resolve restlessness as well as muscular and nerve pain. Experience full restfulness of mind with your body and enjoy. RECOMMENDED USAGE: Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea / Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath / Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 258°F to 303°F / Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Neuro relaxant -Smoking cessation aid -Pain relief -Muscle relaxant TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Hops -Humulus Lupulus-* Relieves aches and pains as well as kills bacteria in your system. Catnip -Nepeta Cataria- A natural sleep aid without any harmful chemicals or drugs. Passion Flower -Passiflora- Wonderfully calming and sedative action, and it also acts as a muscle relaxant. Chamomile -Chamaemelum Nobile- It soothes muscles by increasing amino acids as well as calms muscle spasms caused by menstrual cramps. Mullein -Verbascum Thapsus- Soothing herb to help bring about respiratory calm. The Natives are said to have once used Mullein to paralyze fish, making them easier to catch.

Blue Dream

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!