SLEEP Herbal Blends Tins

by DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

$10.00MSRP

About this product

SLEEP is crafted to gently support states of deep rest. SLEEP is intended as a non-addictive alternative to pharmaceutical sleep aids. Feel free to have a second cup or smoke to strengthen the effects so you can safely rest. Choose SLEEP as your desired state and rest well! RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 258°F to 303°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Sleep aid -Smoking cessation aid -Nerve relief -Anti anxiety aid TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Hops -humulus lupulus-* Calming, sedating, and hypnotic (sleep inducing) effects, historically used for beer. Lavender -lavandula officinalis- Eases anxiety and insomnia by increasing the slow-wave sleep in which the heartbeat slows and muscles relax. Chamomile -matricaria recutita- Promotes relaxation and sleep by reducing inflammation. Passion Flower -passiflora incarnata-* A first-rate sedative, a nerve calming agent that encourages sleep. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Native Americans used the leaves of the mullein plant to ease respiratory discomfort.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!