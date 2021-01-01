 Loading…

Hybrid

1:2 CBD Raspberry Drops 70mg 10-pack

by Drops

Drops Edibles Candy 1:2 CBD Raspberry Drops 70mg 10-pack

About this product

1:2 CBD:THC Chemdawg Reserve Gum Drops (Drops)

About this brand

Strain-Specific - Full Spectrum - Live Resin Cannabis-Infused Candies

About this strain

Chemdawg

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

