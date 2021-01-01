1:4 CBD Strawberry Drops 60mg 10-pack
About this product
1:4 CBD:THC Blue Satellite Gum Drops (Drops)
About this brand
Drops
About this strain
Blue Satellite
Blue Satellite, the sativa offspring of Blueberry Sativa and Shishkaberry, is a strongly psychoactive strain with long-lasting effects. The dense, conic buds carry a sour scent redolent of ammonia and induce powerful cerebral effects including euphoria, creativity, and stress relief. Its typically high THC content makes Blue Satellite a preferred daytime strain for appetite loss, nausea, glaucoma, and pain.
