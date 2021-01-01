 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 4:1 Blueberry Hindu Kush Drops 120mg 10-pack
Indica

4:1 Blueberry Hindu Kush Drops 120mg 10-pack

by Drops

Write a review
Drops Edibles Candy 4:1 Blueberry Hindu Kush Drops 120mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

4:1 CBD:THC Hindu Kush gum Drops (Drops)

About this brand

Drops Logo
Strain-Specific - Full Spectrum - Live Resin Cannabis-Infused Candies

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review