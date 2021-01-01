 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Drops - 10-Piece Lime (Balanced)
Hybrid

Drops - 10-Piece Lime (Balanced)

by Drops

Write a review
Drops Edibles Candy Drops - 10-Piece Lime (Balanced)
Drops Edibles Candy Drops - 10-Piece Lime (Balanced)
Drops Edibles Candy Drops - 10-Piece Lime (Balanced)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Drops - 10-Piece Lime (Balanced) by Drops

About this brand

Drops Logo
Strain-Specific - Full Spectrum - Live Resin Cannabis-Infused Candies

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.

Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review