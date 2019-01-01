 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 501st OG

501st OG

by DTF - Downtown Flower

Write a review
DTF - Downtown Flower Cannabis Flower 501st OG

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

501st is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. It holds a citrus and earthy aroma that mixes with its sweet fruity flavors. This strain offers a long-lasting body high making it a great nighttime medication, providing soothing yet powerful effects that are great as a sleep aid and pain relief. It has also helped patients suffering from psychiatric symptoms, PTSD and ADHD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

501st OG

501st OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

501st OG, bred by Rare Dankness, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. The colorful flowers are tinged with a wide spectrum of green, blue, red, and purple hues that give off a deep piney kush aroma that mixes with the sweetness of grape flavors. The potent effects make 501st OG a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping.

About this brand

DTF - Downtown Flower Logo
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor. Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony. Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers. Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days. The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.