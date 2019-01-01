Black Jack
by DTF - Downtown FlowerWrite a review
$10.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This hybrid strain is a cross between Jack Herer and Black Domina. This strain will help increase focus accompanied with a slight body buzz, leaving you stress and anxiety free. It may be beneficial for patients suffering from ADHD, fatigue, muscle spasms, or depression.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Black Jack
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.