Brie Cheese
About this product
Brie Cheese is a indica-dominant hybrid popular for its unique flavor and consistent potency. It smells like its named! It has an earthy aroma with a combination of sweet and savory bouquet of Brie Cheese, creating a one-of-a-kind terpene profile! Providing a relaxing high, this strain is known to alleviate body aches, chronic symptoms and gently ease you into a blissful pain free state of mind.
