Canna-Tsu
This strain is a 50/50 hybrid, rich in CBD. It's a cross between two CBD strains, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. This strain can be relaxing yet uplifting, it provides relief to people suffering from nausea, Bipolar disorder, sclerosis spasms, convulsion, epilepsy and inflammation.
Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures.