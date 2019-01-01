 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Critical Mass

by DTF - Downtown Flower

Critical Mass is a indica-dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) that's a cross between the iconic Afghani X Skunk #1 strains. This strain gets its name from the buds being insanely dense! The effects of Critical mass are rather mood elevating and creative, followed by a relaxing body high that will help with insomnia. It has often been used to treat chronic pain from illnesses, such as cancer and multiple sclerosis, as well as inflammation, anxiety and panic disorders.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity. 

The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor. Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony. Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers. Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days. The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.