Critical Mass
by DTF - Downtown FlowerWrite a review
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Critical Mass is a indica-dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) that's a cross between the iconic Afghani X Skunk #1 strains. This strain gets its name from the buds being insanely dense! The effects of Critical mass are rather mood elevating and creative, followed by a relaxing body high that will help with insomnia. It has often been used to treat chronic pain from illnesses, such as cancer and multiple sclerosis, as well as inflammation, anxiety and panic disorders.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Critical Mass
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity.