GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
About this product
One of DTF’s most demanded strain, GG#4 is a indica-dominant hybrid. This stain exhibits both pungent and potent characteristics, providing a feeling of euphoria and relaxation. With its heavy indica lineage, it might leave you feeling “glued” to the couch. GG#4 has been proven to work as an appetite stimulator as well as treating conditions like chronic pain, depression, insomnia and nausea.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).