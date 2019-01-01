Gigabud
An indica-hybrid strain with a heavy body high. The effects of Gigabud are rather mood elevating, so they can be useful for anxiety disorders and depression. This heavy Indica can be good for those suffering from insomnia as well.
Gigabud by G13 Lab is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Big Bud and Northern Lights. This strain produces happy but sleep-inducing effects with an earthy aroma of fresh apricots. Gigabud’s relaxing qualities make it a strain best saved for the end of your day or when faced with sleepless nights.