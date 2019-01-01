 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Golden Lemon

by DTF - Downtown Flower

About this product

an Indica-dominant hybrid (60% Indica/40% Sativa) providing a balanced mental and physical effect. Upon smoking it you will fell uplifted yet relaxed and creative. This strain is great for those suffering from stress, depression, muscle spasms and pain.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

About this brand

The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor. Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony. Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers. Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days. The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.