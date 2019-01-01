Super Glue
by DTF - Downtown FlowerWrite a review
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2. Super Glue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon. This strain can make you feel euphoric, creative, and calm and is great for pain relief and inducing appetite stimulation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Superglue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.