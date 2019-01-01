 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Glue

Super Glue

by DTF - Downtown Flower

DTF - Downtown Flower Cannabis Flower Super Glue

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2. Super Glue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon. This strain can make you feel euphoric, creative, and calm and is great for pain relief and inducing appetite stimulation.

About this strain

Superglue

Superglue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

About this brand

DTF - Downtown Flower Logo
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor. Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony. Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers. Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days. The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.