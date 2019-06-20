Willysw0nd3r520
on June 20th, 2019
Great taste my new favorite strain no doubt
$15.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
An indica-dominant hybrid cross between Dudes Diesel and Pakistan Chitral. This strain is potent with a quick onset. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation perfect for a lazy day. Tangistan Kush's effects are felt more in the head than many other indicas. The effects at first may feel uplifted and energizing but after a few minutes, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in.
