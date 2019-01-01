About this product
Dulytek® Rosin Press Filter Bags are used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The bags are made out of the highest quality 100 μm dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is resistant to boiling and solvents. Nylon also makes the bags durable, re-usable, resistant to breakage and blowouts. Each package contains 20 bags. Technical Specifications: Mesh Size, Microns / Micrometers: 100 μm Available Dimensions: 1.75" x 5" / 45 mm x 127 mm, 2" x 3.5" / 51 mm x 89 mm, and 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm Material: 100% Nylon Quantity Per Pack: 20 Package Dimensions: 4" x 7" / 10.2 cm x 17.8 cm Please see our website, dulytek.com, for different dimensions and mesh sizes. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.