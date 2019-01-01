About this product
Dulytek® Rosin Pre-Press Mold greatly increases your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during solvent-less concentrate oil extraction process. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade anodized aluminum. Technical Specifications: Internal plate size, L x W: 1.7 x 3.7 inch / 43 x 94 mm Dimensions, L x W x H: 4 x 2 x 2 inch / 100 x 50 x 50 mm Material: Anodized Aluminum
