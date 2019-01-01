 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 2 x 4" Dulytek® Rosin Pre Press Mold

2 x 4" Dulytek® Rosin Pre Press Mold

by Dulytek

Dulytek® Rosin Pre-Press Mold greatly increases your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during solvent-less concentrate oil extraction process. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade anodized aluminum. Technical Specifications: Internal plate size, L x W: 1.7 x 3.7 inch / 43 x 94 mm Dimensions, L x W x H: 4 x 2 x 2 inch / 100 x 50 x 50 mm Material: Anodized Aluminum Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.