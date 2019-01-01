 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
5 Ton Dulytek® Elite DE10K Hybrid Rosin Heat Press

by Dulytek

$1,799.00MSRP

About this product

Dulytek® Elite DE10K Hybrid Rosin Heat Press is capable of producing up to 5 Tons of force to efficiently extract every last drop of rosin from your herbal batch. The press uses electricity to power its hydraulic cylinders, so no hand pumping is required with this machine. The heating plates are made of food-grade stainless steel, that is inert to your pressing material and offers excellent heat distribution. Both plates are further insulated to prevent heat loss to other parts of the press. The dual temperature control allows you to adjust temperature for the platens and use a lower recommended temperature settings to produce premium quality oil with the best aroma, taste, and clarity. The press is equipped with safety sensors that prevent you from starting press if your hands are in the way of the moving parts. The DE10K press is intended for enthusiasts and professionals. Technical Specifications: Maximum press force: 10,000 lbs / 5 Tons Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch Heating plate material: Stainless steel Maximum temperature: 356 °F Power: 880 W Current: 8 A Voltage: 110 V Product weight: 75 lb / 34 kg Product dimensions: 18 x 17 x 11 inch / 46 x 43 x 28 cm Package dimensions: 20 x 19.7 x 13.5 inch / 55 x 43 x 33 cm Package weight with the product: 86 lb / 38 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.