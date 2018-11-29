Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set consists of 5 double-sided food-grade stainless steel rosin collection / wax utensils and one padded metal carrying case. Variety of tool tips (probe, scraper, spatula, chisel, spearhead, carver, ballpoint, etc) allows you to work with rosin, wax, shatter, and other concentrates with ease. Two ballpoint as well as spear-shaped tools are great for breaking out and apart into small pieces as well as rolling up the gooey rosin. Spoon- and paddle-shaped tools can be used to handle sappier concentrates. Knurled handles provide excellent grip, even with wet hands. The tool tips are as follows:
Flat paddle with a sharp edge and flat spear on the other end
Curved spear-tip and ballpoint
Scooped large paddle with round edges and pointy tip
Slightly curved paddle and ballpoint
Small spoon and pointy tip on the opposite end.
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
This is a good kit. It has lots of tools for collecting and dabbing. All different shapes tips on them. Scrappers and Danvers also pointy pokers for picking contaminants out when collecting.
All stainless and the price is right. I recommend this and any products dulytek makes. Anything so far has been quality.
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.