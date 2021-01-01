 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set

Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set

by Dulytek

Write a review
Dulytek Dabbing Tools & Accessories Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set
Dulytek Dabbing Tools & Accessories Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set
Dulytek Dabbing Tools & Accessories Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set
Dulytek Dabbing Tools & Accessories Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® 6-Piece Rosin & Wax Tool Set consists of 5 double-sided food-grade stainless steel rosin collection / wax utensils, one 3ml silicone container (varied color), and a complimentary padded carrying case. Variety of tool tips (probe, scraper, spatula, chisel, spearhead, carver, ballpoint, etc) allows you to work with rosin, wax and other concentrates with ease. Two ballpoint as well as spear-shaped tools are great for breaking out and apart into small pieces as well as rolling up the gooey rosin. Spoon- and paddle-shaped tools can be used to handle sappier concentrates. Knurled handles provide excellent grip, even with wet hands. The tool tips are as follows: Flat paddle with a sharp edge and flat spear on the other end Curved spear-tip and ballpoint Scooped large paddle with round edges and pointy tip Slightly curved paddle and ballpoint Small spoon and pointy tip on the opposite end. The included storage jar, 3ml, is ideal for keeping herbs as well as their oil extract.

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review