About this product

Dulytek® Cooling Plate Kit consists of a metal drawer with non-slip silicone feet and two reusable gel ice packs and can be used to stiffen up your freshly-pressed gooey and runny rosin instantly and to make sap more manageable to work with. This cold plate kit is also helpful to keep food fresh and cool at catered events or parties when electricity and other cooling equipment is not available. Just follow directions to activate the ice packs and put them in the freezer. When frozen, place one of the packs in the cooling plate drawer, and the top of the cooling plate becomes your working surface. The plate can remain cold for up to 3 - 6 hours. Technical Specifications: Plate dimensions: 9 L x 6 W x 1.8 H inch / 230 L x 150 W x 45 H mm Plate material: Food-grade aluminum