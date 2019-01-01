 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Large Size

by Dulytek

Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold is a quick puck or wafer maker. It improves your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during rosin pressing. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade stainless steel. Just add your materials and compact them using a regular hammer. Technical Specifications: Internal diameter: 1-3/16 inch (30 mm) Shaft height: 4-3/4 inch (121 mm) Material: Food grade stainless steel Dimensions when assembled, H x D : 5-7/8 x 1-1/2 inch (149 x 38 mm)

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.