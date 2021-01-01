 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dulytek® DIY Retrofit Rosin Caged Heat Plate Kit, 4" x 9", for 20-40 Ton Shop Presses

Dulytek® DIY Retrofit Rosin Caged Heat Plate Kit, 4" x 9", for 20-40 Ton Shop Presses

by Dulytek

Write a review
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DIY Retrofit Rosin Caged Heat Plate Kit, 4" x 9", for 20-40 Ton Shop Presses
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DIY Retrofit Rosin Caged Heat Plate Kit, 4" x 9", for 20-40 Ton Shop Presses
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DIY Retrofit Rosin Caged Heat Plate Kit, 4" x 9", for 20-40 Ton Shop Presses
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DIY Retrofit Rosin Caged Heat Plate Kit, 4" x 9", for 20-40 Ton Shop Presses
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DIY Retrofit Rosin Caged Heat Plate Kit, 4" x 9", for 20-40 Ton Shop Presses

$399.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® Retrofit Rosin Heat Caged Plate Kit is currently our largest retrofit model designed to work with 20 to 40 Ton hydraulic or pneumatic (air-operated) shop presses (not included).The plate kit consists of caged 4 by 9 anodized aluminum insulated plates and a temperature/timer control module with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press. This unit is perfect for people who want to use their existing shop presses to maximize their solventless yields, extract the highest quality materials, and press larger quantities at once. The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: Up to 80000 lb / 40 Ton Heating plate size: 4 x 9 inch / 102 x 229 mm Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C Timer range: 0 - 999 sec Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Power: 600 W Current: 5.5 A / 2.7 A Product weight: 21.5 lbs / 9.75 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 2-year Discreet Packaging

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review