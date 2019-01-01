100 Micron Dulytek® Rosin Press Nylon Filter Tube, 2 x 200 inch Roll
$24.99MSRP
About this product
Dulytek® 100 Micron Rosin Press Filter Tube can be cut at any length to fit plant material of any volume you want. It is used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The tube is made out of the highest quality 100 μm dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is resistant to boiling and solvents. Nylon also makes the bags durable, re-usable, resistant to breakage and blowouts. Each roll contains 200 inches of tube. Technical Specifications: Mesh Size: 100 μm Dimensions: 2" x 200" / 51 mm x 5080 mm Material: 100% Nylon Package Dimensions: 6" x 6" x 6" / 15.2 cm x 15.2 cm x 15.2 cm. For other mesh sizes, please refer to our website. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
