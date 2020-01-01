About this product
We all need a bud grinder maybe even a budweiser but its all apart of our grand hustle. Speaking of thats our match up strain for this bangin T-shirt.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grand Hustle
Grand Hustle is a hybrid strain that is designed to help give users a vacation from the hustle and bustle of their lives. A cross of Afgoo and Green Crack, this strain takes after the more sativa nature of the latter and provides uplifting, focused effects. Potent and well-balanced, this hustle is one that’s worth giving a try.