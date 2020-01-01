About this product
ometimes the scent of superb cannabis is all we need to rouse our holiday spirits. Available in an array of colors, our naturally derived T-Shirts will leave you feeling so elevated that you are ready to be tucked into a pair of some feety pajamas with a mean sandwich. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.
About this strain
Flight 813
Bred by Gage Green Group, Flight 813 is a cross between Mandala’s 8 Miles High and Mr. Nice’s G13 Skunk. Consumers should expect a complex terpene profile including vanilla, lemons, and various other herbs, while the high is upbeat and pleasant.