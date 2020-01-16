TokeRxLiv
on January 16th, 2020
DumbLoud T-shirts are awesome! Quality shirt and the design is great. I Love wearing it when I smoke make the experience all the better.
Sometimes the scent of superb cannabis is all we need to rouse our stoner spirits. Available in an array of colors, our naturally derived T-Shirts will leave you feeling so elevated that you are ready to be tucked into a pair of some feety pajamas with a mean sandwich. Get Elevated.
