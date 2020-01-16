 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Elevated Studies T-Shirt

Elevated Studies T-Shirt

by DumbLoud

Skip to Reviews
5.01
DumbLoud Apparel Shirts Elevated Studies T-Shirt
DumbLoud Apparel Shirts Elevated Studies T-Shirt
DumbLoud Apparel Shirts Elevated Studies T-Shirt

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Sometimes the scent of superb cannabis is all we need to rouse our stoner spirits. Available in an array of colors, our naturally derived T-Shirts will leave you feeling so elevated that you are ready to be tucked into a pair of some feety pajamas with a mean sandwich. Get Elevated.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

TokeRxLiv

DumbLoud T-shirts are awesome! Quality shirt and the design is great. I Love wearing it when I smoke make the experience all the better.

About this strain

Sunshine Daydream

Sunshine Daydream

From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains. 

About this brand

DumbLoud Logo
Cannabis Driven Apparel