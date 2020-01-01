About this product
Sometimes the scent of superb cannabis is all we need to rouse our holiday spirits. Available in an array of colors, our naturally derived T-Shirts will leave you feeling so elevated that you are ready to be tucked into a pair of some feety pajamas with a mean sandwich. It really is the most wonderful time of the year. Get lit with the Gasoline Supply Co.
About this strain
Laughing Gas
Laughing Gas by TKO Reserve is a fuel-forward cross of Sour Diesel and Cherry Pie. This pungent pair creates a strain that emits a powerful fuel aroma intermixed with notes of grass, pine, and a distant sweetness. The dense, knobby buds offer consumers stimulating, happy, and creative effects that can help diminish depression and initiate activity.