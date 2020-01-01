Kush Rise by Colorado Seed Inc. is an odoriferous blend of tropical elements like citrus and greenery mixed with the pungent earth and gentle sweetness of quality ocean grown genetics. By combining Hawaiian Sunrise and Rug Burn OG, CO Seed Inc. has crafted a strain with a bright mental alertness coated in calming body buzz. Kush Rise is another fantastic “beach chair bud” from the crew out of Colorado.